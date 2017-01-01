Granard and north Longford shocked by death of well known local woman in Cavan car collision

Mrs McGivney, who is aged in her 80’s, is well known and is a very popular and respected member of the community.

Gardaí believe that the single vehicle collision occurred on Thursday evening, December 29 when the car which Mrs McGivney was driving struck a ditch.



Gardaí were called to the crash scene when the alarm was raised at approximately 10.45am on Friday morning, December 30. The collision occurred on a local road at Keenagh near Ballyjamesduff and the scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.



Mrs McGivney was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan for a post-mortem examination.



Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision and anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station 042 9694570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.



Mrs McGivney (née Harte) is from Granardkill, Granard and she is predeceased by her husband Pat.

Devoted mother to Anne, John Noel, Martha, Kate, Padraig, Sinead, and Donal, Jennie will be sadly missed by her family, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.



She will be reposing at her residence on Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 3pm. Persons attending wake house are requested to travel via Granard and exit via Browne’s Cross or Ferriskill Cross.



Removal is to St Mary’s Church, Granard on Monday, January 2 arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 3 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill old cemetery. House private on Monday from 6pm please.



May She Rest in Peace.