Moto stages rally returns to Longford

There are exciting times ahead for Longford, with the announcement that the Midland Moto Stages Rally 2017 will take place in the town.

Taking place in March 2017, the event is co-ordinated by the Midland Motor Club, which was founded over fifty years ago by a few motoring enthusiasts.

Ever since then, the club has gone from strength to strength, with over 130 members to date.

The club ran its first event in Longford in the late '60s, and it was great to see the Stages Rally, which ran out of the Longford Arms Hotel in March 2016, back in Longford again!

The club presently caters for five different aspects of motorsport throughout the year, with the main event being the Stages Rally, which will return to Longford next year.

A spokesperson for the club said; “We would like to sincerely thank all who came on board last year to help the club run this event, namely our main sponsors, stage sponsors and all our programme sponsors.

“A big thank you to all our marshals who travelled from near and far; Longford County Council and of course An Garda Síochána, who all together helped Midland Motor Club run a very safe and enjoyable event.

“New members are always welcome and may join by contacting any club member,” the spokesperson concluded.