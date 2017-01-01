Longford 'boutique' raises €2,432

Living up to its name, the ‘Cinderella Boutique’ held on December 4 in the Longford Arms Hotel was like something out of a fairytale.

Organised by Longford mother-of-two Aisling Powell, who will take on the Pieta Challenge Kilimanjaro Climb next year to raise funds and awareness for Pieta House, the event saw independent sellers and businesses from Longford, Carrick-on-Shannon and Athlone descend on the ballroom at the Longford Arms for a fun afternoon.

There was everything from pre-loved clothes and accessories, to sentimental, personalised gifts. There was plenty of entertainment, too, with DJ David Hussey keeping everyone in a Christmassy mood, and a raffle with plenty of incredible prizes, while the children enjoyed face painting.

“It was a really festive day. Overall, it raised €2,432,” Aisling happily told the Leader. “It’s fantastic.

“So many people came along, I was delighted and relieved,” she laughed.

“I’ve raised to date just over €6,300.”

“Thanks to the Longford Arms, who donated the use of the ballroom and the girls who came along on the day and helped out in setting up and selling raffle tickets.

“Thanks to all who donated raffle prizes and a massive thank you to everybody who supported the event. The support has been overwhelming.”

Joining the campaign of Enda O’Doherty, who walked from Belfast to his native Waterford with a washing machine last year, Aisling was asked to raise €4,000, which will help Pieta House to help four people. The Longford woman is aiming to hit that target and surpass it to help as many as she can.

Despite a leg injury in recent weeks, training has been continuing for Aisling, and she’s looking forward to resuming her routine. In terms of upcoming fundraisers, there’s plenty planned for the new year, so keep an eye out on Facebook for Aisling Takes on The Pieta Challenge 2017 Kilimanjaro.

To donate to Aisling’s efforts, visit https://pieta-challenge-2017.everydayhero.com/ie/aisling-s-pieta-challenge-fund#/?_k=4bij8r

If you would like to talk to someone, contact Good2Talk (043 334 7477) or Pieta House (1800 247 247).