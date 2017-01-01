Longford Cathedral restoration completed

The extensive, multi-million euro restoration of St Mel's Cathedral has come to an official end in recent weeks, with the installation of some stunning stained glass windows on the western side of the building.

St Mel's Cathedral was destroyed by fire during Christmas 2009, causing widespread shock and devastation.

What ensued was several years of community spirit and hard work, to rebuild the beloved landmark.

The Cathedral officially re-opened in 2014 for the Christmas celebrations, with Masses broadcast live across Ireland, and the re-dedication was performed the following May.

Commenting on the project's completion, Fr Tom Healy said; “We were really pleased to have the windows installed two weeks ago. We think they're very beautiful and completely compliment the east side.”

The windows were designed by Korean dominican priest, Fr Kim En Joong, who is based in Paris.

Relieved and elated to be at the end of the restoration process, Fr Healy added; “It's hard to believe it's seven years since the fire and two years since the Cathedral re-opened. But it's a splendid feeling.”