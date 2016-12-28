Excitement building ahead of Longford Macra 'Take Me Out'

The organisers of the Longford Macra Take Me Out event are keeping the identity of the show contestants a closely guarded secret as anticipation ramps up to the big night.

Longford Macra na Feirme plans to finish off 2016 in style with its version of 'Take Me Out' taking centre stage in the Longford Arms Hotel on December 30.

The night is the big event of the year for Longford Macra and proceeds from the raffle on the night will go to Max Wenman as he battles cancer.

One of the organisers, Diarmuid Waldron, explained that the social group wanted to wrap up the year with a fun event.

He said: “Macra is going from strength to strength locally and we wanted to bring members, new and old, together for a great end of year event.”

He also said that they are delighted to be supporting the Max Wenman fund, emphasising that giving back to the community is a key part of the Macra movement.

The Macra organisation is enjoying a revival in the county at the moment with two new groups formed during the year: Lanesboro and Cairn Hill (Drumlish).

The night promises to be a great get-together for all members, past and present.

Tickets are now on sale and are available from the organisers, Diarmuid Waldron, Helen Moran, Aisling Halligan, Emmet Kenny, Amie Faughnan, Niamh Kiernan and Maria Neary.

Alternatively, they can be purchased in Clarke’s Bar on Dublin Street, Longford and they cost €20 or €15 for Macra members.