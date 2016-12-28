New Year's Eve party in Abbeylara

The community of Abbeylara are looking forward to welcoming everyone to their newly built parish centre on Saturday, December 31 to celebrate the start of the New Year.

Music will be provided by local musical duo Mary O’Connor and Pat Kelly.

Admission is €10 and this includes dance, hot food, champagne reception and alcohol.

As it continues to be a growing national concern and the increasing numbers of people, individuals and families without a home, organisers have decided that all proceeds will be donated in support of the homeless.

It is hoped that this fundraiser will contribute in a positive way to the lives of those without a home and the many organisations who work tirelessly to assist them.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said, “We feel this is one step towards increasing support for the homeless and would like to congratulate organisations such as the Simon Community for all their hard work throughout Ireland. All are welcome to Abbeylara parish centre on New Year’s Eve, join us in the stand against homelessness, your support would be greatly appreciated.”