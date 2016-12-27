Ger Flood flies in from Australia to take part in 26th Longford MS Christmas Day Run from Newtowncashel to Lanesboro

The outstanding achievement award on the day went to Ger Flood who came home from Australia to take part 26 years after he organised the first run! Celine O'Rourke is pictured presenting Ger with his award.



Organiser Michael Flood extended thanks to all participants who took time out of their Christmas Day to take part and help raise much needed funds for Longford MS.



The winner again this year was John Mulvihill in a time of 41 minutes 9 seconds. He was very closely followed by the first lady Michelle McGee. Third place was Declan Newman. The second lady was Adrianna Melia. The third lady was Therese Hanley.



The first under sixteen boys was a joint finish with Kian Gilmore and Cronin Flood. The first under sixteen girls was also a joint finish with Caoilinn Flood and Alanna Flood. Most sponsorship was collected by Joe Ginty. The outstanding achievement award, as mentioned earlier, went to Ger Flood.

Michael Flood remarked, “Many thanks to all who helped out on the day and to Peter Hanley Motors for sponsoring the t-shirts and to all who helped out at the start of the run and with refreshments during and after.”



He concluded, “If anyone has any outstanding sponsorship please drop it in as soon as possible. Wishing everyone all the best for the rest of the Christmas and for 2017!”



* Please note that photographs from the 26th annual Longford MS Christmas Day Run will be published in the print edition of the Longford Leader, dated January 6, 2017, which will be in shops on Wednesday, January 4.