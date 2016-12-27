23 acres at Gleann Riada Longford sold for €60k

More than twenty acres of land in Longford town has been sold for €60,000.

Lot 191 in a recent online Allsop auction was an irregular shaped parcel of land with frontage onto Gleann Riada Road, with a total site area of approximately 9.3 hectares or 23 acres and accommodation.

It was placed under a reserve range of €55,000 - €65,000 but was withdrawn, having been sold on reserve for €60,000 prior to the auction.

Several Longford properties were sold during the course of the auction, which took place on Tuesday, December 13.

A detached four bedroom house at 2 Cartrun Breac, Lisbrack, Longford with a starting price of €55,000 sold for €102,000, while a second floor office suite, with a starting price of €20,000, namely; Unit 23, Block 1, Red Leaf House, Longford sold for €25,000.

Also featured in the auction was a semi-detached three-bedroom house at 37 Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa, Co Longford. Approximately 98 square metres, the property is subject to a tenancy. The house held a starting price of €47,000, but sold for €74,000 on the day.

Lot 217 was an end-of-terrace, three-bedroom house at Barrack Street, Granard, which extends to approximately 55 square metres. Going under the hammer with a starting price of €36,000 and a reserve range of €35,000 - €45,000, the house was sold for €37,000.

Meanwhile, Lot 123, a semi-detached, four-bedroom house extending to approximately 143 square metres (subject to a tenancy) at 2 Lisbrack Downs, Longford town failed to sell. It was offered at a starting price of €123,000 and had a reserve range of €120,000 - €130,000.

“It was a good day all round,” said an Allsop spokesperson, who confirmed that a number of the unsold lots were