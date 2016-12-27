Longford Leader motoring: KODIAQ to launch in March

In advance of the eagerly anticipated launch of the ŠKODA KODIAQ to the Irish market in March of next year, ŠKODA Ireland have taken a fleet of KODIAQs on the first test drives in the form of a road trip across Europe from Mallorca to Rosslare via the Pyrenees.

The KODIAQ will be the first large 7-seat SUV offered by ŠKODA and will transfer the brand's new design language into the SUV segment.

Based on the impressive VisionS concept shown at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the new KODIAQ offers an impressive combination of powerful design, generous space, great functionality, state-of-the art assistance systems and innovative connectivity solutions.

The ŠKODA KODIAQ will present itself with all of the brand’s strengths: a design that is full of character, extraordinary interior space, practical intelligence and innovative technology. The KODIAQ offers a spacious interior and possesses the largest boot within its class with a volume of up to 2,065 litres.

Based on renowned MQB platform, the KODIAQ stretches 4.70 metres in length and boasts the largest wheel base in its class which ensures optimal usage of the interior cabin space. The KODIAQ also offers over thirty simply clever features that offer practical and convenient assistance in everyday life, such as split folding and length adjustable rear seats as standard.

Padraig Campbell of Mullingar Autos Škoda commented: “This is a very exciting time for the ŠKODA as we delve into our extensive SUV offensive.

“Before the KODIAQ has even landed on Irish shores we have seen unprecedented demand for this car, which is no surprise given the remarkable balance between style and practicality on offer.