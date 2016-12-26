Late Paddy McArdle, Newtowncashel was a gifted craftsman

The death on Wednesday, November 23 of Paddy McArdle, Cormaglove, Newtowncashel cast a dark cloud over the area.

Paddy was a gifted craftsman and our photo shows him with a figure he carved in 2001.

It is among many of the beautiful figures in the Quarry Park that the FAS staff carved under the direction of the sculptor Dolores Nally.

A gifted man with his hands, Paddy later made miniature’s of gypsy caravans, traps and dolls houses. He had a beautiful disposition, to meet him you felt the warmth and honesty of his personality. May he rest in peace.

Sympathy is extended to his wife Bernie, daughters Sharon, Dymphna and Patricia, sons John, Jason and Mel, brothers Sonny, Michael (Dublin) and Liam, sisters Bridgie, Annie-May and Eileen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandkids Chloe, Keane, Scott, Tyler, Kayla, Rory, Danicka, Bradan and Donnacha, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends.