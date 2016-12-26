Longford Leader property: New website aims to keep workers in Ireland

Construction Industry Federation has launched a new website, aimed at getting people to stay home this Christmas.

The website features jobs with leading construction companies and strives to show those returning home for Christmas that their skills are in demand.

It has been estimated that up to 2020 the Irish industry will require in the region of 15,200 electricians; 7,800 bricklayers; 11,800 plumbers; 30,800 carpenters and joiners; 13,900 plasterers/Floor and tilers; 9,400 painters and decorators; 9,600 managers; 18,100 operatives and 27,600 general labourers

Director General of the CIF, Tom Parlon stated; “The construction industry is growing strongly across all our sectors and trades. We are asking Irish people with construction experience who have left Ireland to consider returning to take up a role in construction. There is sufficient work in the pipeline to require about another 112,000 jobs up to 2020 and beyond.

“The Government’s will likely expand the €43 billion Capital Programme in 2017, the Rebuilding Ireland Strategy envisages an annual output of 25,000 houses per year by 2020 and the demand for specialist buildings related to FDI is increasing. So, there is a basis for people to build strong careers in construction here in Ireland.”

For more information, visit http://cifjobs.ie/