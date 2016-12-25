Rev Alastair sends message of hope to people of Longford

Hey everybody,

Hope you are all keeping well within Lanesborough and the surrounding areas on this beautiful December day.

It’s definitely true that we’re having an easier winter this year and, so far at least, nowhere as much rain as 12 months ago.

One thing we do know and can be sure of is that God our great provider can be there for us in our good times and bad times, appealing to all believers to ‘cast all our anxiety on Him, because he cares for us’ (1 Peter 5:7). That’s the most wonderful thing to consider this Christmas season folks, that 2,000 years ago our Almighty God was bringing to fruition the ‘mystery revealed’ for hundreds of years.

He sent his Son as a tiny baby in a manger, no room for him from the very start, and increasingly so as he challenged the authorities, presented his gospel of salvation, and died on the cross for the forgiveness of our sin through faith. As a certain Christian writer has put it: ‘If our greatest need had been information, God would have sent an educator. If our greatest need had been technology, God would have sent us a scientist. If our greatest need had been money, God would have sent us an economist. But since our greatest need was forgiveness, God sent us a Saviour’.

Let us all examine our own hearts in preparation for the Christmas season and all that means in terms of our relationship with the Lord and also with each other. May I take this opportunity to wish you all a wonderful Christmas and blessed new year for 2017.

ST JOHN'S, LANESBOROUGH

It has been a fairly active year at the Church of Ireland in 2016 with much expectation and enthusiasm for what God will show us all in 2017.

We have enjoyed interacting with our wider community at as many opportunities as possible, such as the harvest thanksgiving back in October. Thank you once again to the wider community for all your love and support on these occasions and then more generally also.

Back in May, we were also delighted to arrange a service of Confirmation for three of our young people within the Roscommon group. It was lovely to see the families of the candidates, alongside the whole church acknowledge the step of faith being taken by the young people (Ina, Ivan and Éabha) in confirming their baptismal vows for themselves. We were also very excited to have our annual carol service and children's presentation on Sunday, December 11, where amongst other things, our children read a dramatised account of the birth of Jesus.

On a more personal note, I and my wife Elise would like to share with you the fantastic news of our own firstborn’s arrival. Josiah Luke was born on Monday, November 14 at 9:52am weighing the sturdy weight of 8lbs 4 ounces. He’s doing really well and Elise his mother, my darling wife, is also recovering well.

Thank you all for your wonderful and helpful prayers and kind thoughts, gifts etc.

It is great to have a child in the house at Christmas I guess, although it's important to remember also that Christmas is a difficult time for so many.

For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6).