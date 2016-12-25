Though family may be far away, they are close to our hearts at Christmas

Christmas is a time when we gather with family and friends. Family is about connection; we are connected in varying ways to our immediate and wider families.

Some of our family members are in far flung corners of the globe; although far away they are close to our hearts. Christmas is also a time when we recall the story of God’s close connection with us, his Son born of Mary in Bethlehem and grew up in a family.

The gospel of midnight Mass has this reassuring passage; “Do not be afraid, listen I bring you news of great joy, a joy to be shared by the whole people. Today in the town of David a saviour has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord”.

The connection between us and God is very close, he shared our human life and our family life; he wants each one of us to share his life now and in eternity.

Christmas reassures us that God is close to all and especially those who are in need of hope.

The news of Jesus is good news, it is news that brings joy and peace to all. We had the good news a few weeks ago that Pope Francis hopes to attend the World Meeting of Families in August 2018. It is an event that highlights the importance of family life.

I wish you and your family and your friends a Christmas that is joyful and peaceful because of the birth of Jesus, God among us.