Longford Leader farming: BDGP payments have commenced

Payments have commenced under the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP).

The Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Michael Creed said this was the second year of the “innovative Programme” which, he added had brought about reductions in Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions and introduced genetic technology into the national herd. “These payments, worth €36m, have commenced issuing to 19,500 farmers who have verified their compliance with the 2016 requirements,” he said.

“It is particularly important, given the difficulties facing farmers at present, that these payments are commencing now and they will be a further boost for farmers in terms of cash flow, and for the wider rural economy.”

BDGP payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as farmers verify compliance with the 2016 scheme requirements of data notifications and genomic testing.

The Minister indicated his determination to ensure that payments were maximised over the next few weeks and to this end he urged participating farmers to return all outstanding surveys and genotyping samples as soon as possible so that payments can be facilitated.