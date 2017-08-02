Granard mourns Phil Smyth

For the best part of fifty years he ran the landmark Smyth’s Bros bar on Main Street until his retirement from the licenced trade in the late 1990s.

A quiet spoken and easy going man, Phil was devoted to the local community and the people of Granard.

He was to serve the town with distinction for several years on the old Town Commission.

A staunch GAA man, he was always proud of the local St Mary’s club and will have a special place in the club’s history.

Phil belonged to a generation that worked hard and looked out for each other and these were values that he happily instilled in his beloved family.

In poor health of late, his heartbroken family were by his side as he slipped away over the weekend.

The peaceful death of Phil Smyth occurred on Sunday, July 30 in the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown following an illness bravely borne.

He was predeceased by his son Paul and daughter Mary, brothers Fr Jim, Andrew, Peter, Paddy and John.

Sadly missed by his wife Theresa, loving father of Mary, Philip, Therese and Martin, cherished grandfather of Mary, Enda, David, William, Danial, Paul, Donagh, Lughaidh, Dearbhail, Lily May, and Cormac, brothers Tommy (New York) Frank (Tramore), sisters Martha Leahy (Navan), Sarah Coyle (Castleblaney), Rose Sheridan (Abbeylara), Florrie Cryan (Portarlington), sons-in-law David and Barry, daughters-in-law Anne and Catherine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

His remains reposed at Smith’s Funeral Home Granard yesterday afternoon and were removed to St Mary’s Church, Granard, where Funeral Mass takes place today, Wednesday, August 2 at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.