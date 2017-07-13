Granard youth reaches national junior baking final

Tommy will now represent Co Longford at the national final which takes place at the All-Ireland Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore from September 19-21, 2017.

At the final participants will be further put to the test by baking in front of a live audience.

The theme of the Aldi Foróige Baking Competition for 2017 is 'Lemon Drizzle Cake' and the winner’s cake will be put on sale nationwide in Aldi stores next year.

The winner will also receive a €1,000 bursary to help them on their baking journey as well as a trip for their local Foróige group to Delphi Adventure Centre in Co Mayo.

“This competition gives budding baking enthusiasts a unique chance to develop their craft,” Sean Campbell, CEO of Foróige said.

“I can’t think of a better opportunity for a junior baker than bringing a product to market with a supermarket giant like Aldi.

“I want to thank Aldi for their continued support of Foróige’s work and for helping to provide a platform for young people to explore their abilities, learn about the world of food and showcase their talents.”

Meanwhile, Finbar McCarthy, Aldi Group Buying Director said the supermarket giant was a proud supporter of Irish suppliers and delighted to sponsor the national Junior Baking Competition for the third year in a row.

“We are encouraging all junior-baking enthusiasts, whether novice or expert home bakers, to whip out the mixing bowl and perfect their baking skills,” he smiled.

“The creations that came from the young people last year were excellent, and we expect this year’s entrants to be even more creative.”

Tommy faced stiff competition throughout and was delighted to emerge victorious follwing the regional final on Saturday.

He is now looking forward to the grand finale in September.