Classes for budding young artists at Granard Show

Granard 65th Agricultural Show will be held at Higginstown Park next Saturday, July 15.

With so much on offer and plenty to see and do for all the family, organisers are confident that it will be a great day out that everyone can enjoy!

One of the main features outside of the horses, cattle, goats, sheep home baking and vegetables is the primary school’s competition organised by well know Granard Librarian, Rosemary Gaynor and sponsored by the local SuperValu store.

She says it is a very special event in the show's itinerary and something that the primary schools kids across north Longford look forward to every year.

Speaking to the Leader during the show’s launch at John V Donohoe’s bar last week, Ms Gaynor encouraged all pupils to get involved.

“All the primary schools are invited to participate in the 11 creative and art classes that we have on offer,” added Ms Gaynor before pointing out that there were also age groups to accommodate everyone.

“Entry forms are available from me or can be downloaded from Granard Agricultural website/Facebook page.”

She also pointed out that it was important for those entering, to name their school because this would contribute enormously to those very important points when the much coveted prizes will be up for grabs on show day!

Classes include handwriting, art, recycling, letters to Michael D Higgins, creating a new flag with the Granard Agricultural Show symbol on it to mention but a few, and there is lots of variety for everyone from aged 4 right up to 12 years. “I also want to take the opportunity to thank Canice Dunphy of SuperValu, Granard for sponsoring the schools' classes,” she concluded.