Sponsors help secure Granard Show success

The event has a new chairman in situ this year, well known Granard town native Gerry Tully.

He says the show will be a great day out for all the family and is one that continues to build momentum with each passing year.

“I am delighted to be chairman of this very important show here in Granard,” said Mr Tully before adding that he also wanted to acknowledge the contribution made by sponsors.

“We are very grateful to everyone who sponsors, supports and helps the Granard Agricultural Show in any way.

“It is a great day out for everyone and it is certainly an event that the whole family can enjoy.”

Mr Tully also paid tribute to outgoing chairman, Matt Farrell whom he added, “Has been very helpful to me.”

Meanwhile, show secretary, Breda Harkin said Granard show was deeply rooted in the local community and attracted people from all over the region.

“Granard Agricultural Show is something that we all look forward to and this year we have a huge array of classes that will suit everyone,” she added, before indicating that there would be plenty of entertainment for all the kids.

She also pointed to the many great prizes that were on offer on the day and the numerous qualifiers for other championships that will continue at other shows around the country.

“The committee has worked hard to bring everyone the best show that Granard can produce and I want to thank members for all their support, hard work and dedication,” the secretary continued.

“I also want to thank our sponsors who are vital to the show continuing on, and going from strength to strength with each passing year.

“Without the sponsors, the show would not go on, simple as that!”