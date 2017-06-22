Granard woman in French world show jumping event

Lisa who trains with Ross House Riding Club in Cavan has always had an interest in the sport but only began riding when she got her own horse eight years ago.

Granard is steeped in show jumping history with Eddie Macken putting the town on the show jumping map nearly 40 years ago, and in the intervening years, it is a tradition that has remained strong in the north Longford town.

Gearing up for the Championships next week, Ms Noble says the team is looking forward to the challenge and riding French horses when the arrive.

The team’s trainer Robbie Murdy will accompany the girls and act as their Chef d’Equipe throughout the tournament.

“We got picked to ride for Ireland in the World Show Jumping in France and it is very exciting,” she added before acknowledging the great support she has received over the years from the Gormley’s in Granard.

Taking place over three days from July 26-28, the show jumping event will provide the Irish riders with the unique opportunity of choosing their own French bred horses upon arrival and then participate in the various rounds with the horses over the following two days.

If the team is lucky enough to qualify for the final, it will take place on the last day.

“It’s been great for us and for the Ross House Riding Club,” said Ms Noble who then pointed out that when the team returns from France they will then have the RDS event to look forward to.

“I really enjoy the show jumping and these tournaments provide us with a great opportunity to gain some very valuable experience,” the Granard woman concluded.