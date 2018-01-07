GAA: Frozen pitch forces cancellation of Longford versus DCU/St Pat's Campus in Kehoe Cup

Longford hurlers second round tie in the versus DCU/St Pat's Campus has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

The clash had a 12 noon throw-in but following an inspection of the playing surface it was decided to cancel the fixture for health and safety reasons. There was heavy overnight frost in the region with sub zero temperatures.

An attempt was made to play the Longford v DCU/St Pat's Campus clash at an alternative venue - Michael Fay Park - but that surface was also frozen.

Officials, however, are confident that the Longford v Kildare Bord na Móna O'Byrne Cup football encounter scheduled for 2pm will proceed as planned.

They believe the additional time that will enable sunlight get at the playing surface will be sufficient to thaw it and make it playable.

You may also be interested in:

Longford GAA hosting meet and greet event with senior football squad on Sunday in Longford Arms Hotel

GAA: Thirteen changes on Kildare side to take on Longford

Longford couple left stranded in icy New York City

Longford hurlers Kehoe Cup game v DCU/St Pat's Campus postponed due to overnight frost. 0'Byrne Cup game Longford v Kildare going ahead, 2pm — Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) January 7, 2018