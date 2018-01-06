GAA: Thirteen changes on Kildare side to take on Longford tomorrow

The Kildare team to play Longford in Round 2 of the Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, tomorrow (Sunday January 7) shows no less than thirteen changes from the side that started against Louth in midweek.

Manager Cian O’Neill had promosed that whose who did not get game time on Wednesday would start on Sunday and that is certainly true with just Peter Kelly and Kevin Feely retaining their places from the Louth game.

Making their debut at this level on Sunday are Ailin McDermott, Ruádhan Ó Giolláin, Jimmy Hyland and Eoin Lawless, while Eoin Doyle, Cian O’Donoghue, Tommy Moolick and Paschal Connell who all played at some stage on Wednesday, will now start in a game that throws-in at 2 pm.

Following their eight point defeat at the hands of Louth on Wednesday, Kildare must defeat Longford by no less than 15 points if they are to qualify for the semi final, scheduled for the following weekend.

Full team reads:

Mark Donnellan Maynooth; Peter Kelly Two Mile House, Mick O’ Grady Celbridge, Mark Hyland Athy; Ailin McDermott Naas, Eoin Doyle Naas, Cian O' Donoghue Clane; Kevin Feely Athy, Tommy Moolick Leixlip; Ruádhan O’ Giolláin Maynooth, Paschal Connell Athy, Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge; Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague, Éamonn Callaghan Naas; Eoin Lawless Suncroft.

