Longford GAA hosting meet and greet event with senior football squad on Sunday in Longford Arms Hotel

Longford GAA are hosting a meet and greet with the senior football squad after the Bord an Móna O'Byrne Cup game against Kildare on Sunday, January 7 at 4.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.



Denis Connerton's side, following their 2-13 to 1-10 win over Louth last week, face Kildare at 2pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and they very much have a semi-final place in their sights.



The game will be preceded at 12 noon by the Bord na Móna Kehoe Cup Round 2 clash between Longford and DCU/St Patrick’s Campus, and if Longford prevail they will progress to the final of that competition.



Longford GAA tweeted on Friday, regarding the meet and greet, and they are inviting all Longford Gaels to attend. Refreshments will also be served.

You may also be interested in:

Longford take on Kildare in bid to reach O’Byrne Cup semi-final

Longford make promising start to the new season with win over Louth in the O’Byrne Cup

Goals crucial in Longford senior hurlers win over Louth in the Kehoe Cup