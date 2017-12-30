Longford finish strong to beat Louth in the O’Byrne Cup

Longford senior footballers produced a strong finish to beat Louth in the O’Byrne Cup first round game at Darver Centre of Excellence on Saturday with six points to spare in the end.

Longford . . . 2-13 Louth . . . 1-10

Longford took the lead in the 3rd minute and were never behind in the match with their other Group 2 fixture against Kildare at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday next.

Louth worked hard in the second half to come from six points down to level matters in the 64th minute but Longford responded in fine fashion with a goal from Andrew Farrell to go back in front and points from Dessie Reynolds (a superb strike) and Sean McCormack (2) sealed the win.

Manager Denis Connerton gave starting debuts to Patrick Fox and Daryl Carrigy while Peter Foy and Pauric Gill have made a return to the county senior squad. Cillian Lee, Shane Donohue, Peter Hanley and Cathal Reilly also featured as new players were given their opportunity.

It was a fine performance from Longford, especially in the first half as Louth struggled to remain in contention, and the visitors led by 1-9 to 1-4 at the break with Pauric Gill scoring the goal in the 6th minute.

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels, 0-1, free); Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Padraig McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og), Barry Gilleran (Longford Slashers); Michael Quinn (Killoe Emmet Og, 0-1), Barry McKeon (Colmcille), Peter Foy (Longford Slashers): Darren Gallagher (St Mary’s Granard), Ronan McEntire (Dromard, 0-2); Pauric Gill (Fr Manning Gaels, 1-1), Andrew Farrell (Cashel, 1-0), Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s, 0-1); Conor Berry (Abbeylara, 0-1), Sean McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og, 0-6, four frees), Daryl Carrigy (Moydow Harpers).

Subs:- Cillian Lee (St Brigid’s Killashee) for R McEntire (injured, 21 mins); Shane Donohue (Rathcline) for P McCormack (black card, 58 mins), Peter Hanley (Clonguish) for D Gallagher (black card) and Cathal Reilly (Colmcille) for P Gill (three minutes into stoppage time).

LOUTH: Luke Higgins; John Bingham, Patrick Reilly, Aaron Kahn; Derek Maguire, Bevan Duffy, Fergal Donohue; Andy McDonnell (0-1), Tommy Durnin; Conall McKeever, Jim McEneaney (0-1), Ciaran Downey; William Woods (0-2, one free), Sam Mulroy (0-3, two frees), Ross Nally (1-1).

Subs:- James Butler (0-2) for C Downey and Niall Conlon for R Nally (51 mins); Gerard Mc Sorley for S Mulroy (injured, 62 mins); Eimhin Keenan for A McDonnell (69 mins).

Referee: Patrick Coyle (Meath).