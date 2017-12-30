Longford senior hurlers make winning start to the new season

The Longford senior hurlers made a positive start to the new season with a win over Louth in the Kehoe Cup Tournament Round 1 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Longford . . . . 4-11 Louth . . . 2-10

The goals proved crucial for Longford in their eventual success over Louth by the fairly comfortable margin of seven points in the finish and first to find the back of the net was full-forward Cathal Mullane with less than a minute gone on the clock.

Mullane ended up with the impressive total of 2-8 in inflicting most of the damage and the other goals were scored by Offaly native Jody Leonard and Reuben Murray, the latter on target immediately on the changeover after Longford led by 2-6 to 0-6 at the break.

LONGFORD: Conor Gallagher; Aidan Sheridan, Gerard Moore, Paddy Corcoran; Daniel Connell, Daire Duggan, Bart Hanley; Patrick Walsh (0-1), Seamus Hannon (0-1); Paul Barden, Karl Murray (0-1), Jody Leonard (1-0); Reuben Murray (1-0), Cathal Mullane (2-8, five frees, one ‘65), Ray O’Brien.

Subs used (unlimited):- Evan Murphy, Cian McLoughlin, Michael Farrell, Declan Lee, Eanna Daly, Shane Campbell.

LOUTH: Stephen Hackett; Conor Matthews, Shane Callan, Mike Lyons; Paddy McCormack (0-2, one ‘65), Andrew McCrave, Kevin Seery; Seaghan Connelly, Donal Ryan; Paul Matthews (0-1), Gerard Smyth (1-0, free), Niall Devlin (0-1); Shane Maguire (1-1), John Crosby (0-1), Stephen Kettle.

Subs used (unlimited): Conor Deane, Ronan Byrne, Ronan Geoghegan (0-3, frees), Michael Ryan, Kevin McNally, Mark Molloy (0-1), Liam Molloy, Colin Griffin.

Referee: Kieran Dooley (Offaly).