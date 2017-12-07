Significant win for Longford school as Cnoc Mhuire Granard conquer Gallen CS Ferbane

A crucial first half goal from Ryan O’Reilly proved to be the difference as Cnoc Mhuire Granard got the better of Ferbane opponents Gallen Community School in the North Leinster Senior ‘B’ Football Championship clash at Lynch Park, Abbeylara on Thursday.

Having also beaten Ballymahon VS in the opening round, Cnoc Mhuire are now in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages of the provincial championship with their remaining fixture in the group stage against St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge.

CNOC MHUIRE GRANARD: James Coyle; Dylan Cassidy, Eddie Smyth, Sean Cadden; Tom Meehan, PJ Masterson, Mark O’Neill; Eoin Sheridan, Liam Wilson (0-1); Ryan O’Reilly (1-1), Cian Madden (0-3, 2f), Evan Murphy; Jordan Shiels, Darragh Sheridan, Jordan Martin (0-2).

Subs:- Darragh Shiels for S Cadden and Cormac Reilly for E Murphy (half-time); Cian O’Hara for E Sheridan (47 mins); Ronan Lynch for D Sheridan (60 mins).

GALLEN CS FERBANE: Jack Cullinane; Clive Keena, Michael Wren, Ciaran Brazil; David Nally (0-1), Harry Balsiger, Kieran Guinan; Sean Ibbotson, Conor Kenny; Michael Egan, Bernard Corcoran (0-2), Colin Wren; Cian Johnson, Sean Flynn (0-4, 2f), Sean P Flynn (0-1).

Sub:- Adam Reams for K Guinan (52 mins).

Referee: Gerry Sheridan (Mullahoran).

