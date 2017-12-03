A fourth success for Mullinalaghta this season with win over Grattans/Rathcline in the U-21 ‘B’ Football Final

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s captured their fourth title this season on Sunday when they defeated Grattans/Rathcline in the U-21 ‘B’ Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, adding to the three senior competitions they won this year.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 3-10 Grattans/Rathcline . . . 0-13

The scoreline was rather harsh on Grattans/Rathcline and the difference between the sides was Mullinalaghta’s clinical finishing while their goalkeeper Luke Meehan produced a string of superb saves throughout the game to thwart the amalgamation and keep his net intact.

Michael Cunningham also cleared Oisin O’Sullivan’s chance off the line just before half-time. The Mullinalaghta defender surged forward to score his side’s third goal in the 41st minute and that sealed another success.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Luke Meehan; Aidan Brady, James Mooney; Michael Cunningham (1-0), Aaron Earley, Tom Meehan; David McGivney (0-2, frees), Cian McElligott (0-1); Eoghan Keegan, Jayson Matthews (0-3, one free), Paul Leonard (1-1); Aidan McElligott, Rian Brady (1-3).

Subs:- Ronan Callaghan for J Mooney (injured, half-time); Ultan O’Hara for E Keegan (55 mins); Tom Mooney for P Leonard (57 mins).

GRATTANS/RATHCLINE: Conor Gallagher; Niall Keane, Owen Murray; Niall Nerney, Stephen Farrell, Iarla O’Sullivan (0-2); James Moran, Kevin Sorohan; Oisin O’Sullivan, Shane Kenny (0-7, five frees, one ‘45), Dylan Glancy; John Hand (0-2), Oran Kenny (0-2).

Subs:- Reuben Murray for D Glancy (41 mins); Mark Lyons for J Hand (48 mins).

Referee: Frank Toher (Killoe Emmet Og).

Full match report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday