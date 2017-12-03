Clonguish crowned Longford U-21 ‘A’ football champions

Clonguish won the U-21 Championship title for the first time in 17 years when their current crop of young footballers showed fierce desire to emerge victorious in coming from behind to conquer Colmcille in the ‘A’ final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Clonguish . . . 2-10 Colmcille . . . 1-9

Trailing by 0-6 to 0-3 in the closing stages of the first half, Clonguish came storming back to score 1-3 before the break with Packie Molloy finishing off a brilliant move for the crucial goal in the 30th minute while the points were fired over by Alan Gregg (free), Liam Sheridan and Colin Farrell (free).

And it got even better for Collie Clarke’s charges, leading by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break, when Chris Gordon scored a second goal from a penalty with a couple of minutes gone on the changeover and the advantage was extended to a commanding seven points soon after when Peter Hanley shot over the bar.

While Colmcille did manage to close the gap to just two points, thanks to a cracking goal from Ronan Williams, Clonguish regained the upper hand to produce a strong finish that yielded three points in a row - a brace of excellent efforts from Alan Gregg (from play and a stoppage time long range free) with Colin Farrell (free) also on target.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Neil Devlin, Darragh McLoughlin, Alan Sorohan; Kevin O’Boyle, Michael Corcoran, Ronan Duffy; Peter Hanley (0-1), Packie Molloy (1-0); Colin Clarke, Chris Gordon (1-1, goal from penalty), Francie Molloy; Liam Sheridan (0-1), Colin Farrell (0-3, two frees), Alan Gregg (0-4, two frees).

Subs:- Michael McCann for L Sheridan (47 mins); Andrew Allen for C Clarke (52 mins); Aaron Griffin for M Corcoran (53 mins).

COLMCILLE: Colm Kilbride; Colin Farley, Daryl Sexton, Cathal Macken; Conor Grant, Alan McKeon, Ciaran McKeon (0-2); Cathal Reilly, Enda Macken; Philip McKeon, Paul Farley (0-3), Ruairi Harkin; Ronan Williams (1-1), Cathal McCabe (0-2), Rory Hawkins.

Subs:- Shane Gray (0-1) for R Hawkins (44 mins); Colin Sexton for D Sexton (55 mins); Eoin Hawkins for C McKeon (60 mins).

Referee: Gerry Carberry (Killoe Emmet Og).

