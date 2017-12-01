Longford Under 21 'A' and 'B' Football Championship Finals on Sunday

The Longford GAA club football season comes to a conclusion this Sunday with the Under 21 ‘A’ and ‘B’ Championship Finals down for decision at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Even though they were without the long term injured Ronan Sweeney and who were then forced to start without Colin Farrell who got injured in the warm up to last Sunday’s semi-final at Allen Park, Clonguish showed a lot of character in battling back to beat Longford Slashers.

Clonguish ended up winning by four points in the finish after playing really well in the second half to turn things around in their quest to win the U-21 ‘A’ Championship title for the first time since 2000.

It remains to be seen whether Clonguish are good enough to end the long wait of 17 years as they now face a tough task against Colmcille who proved far too strong for Killoe Emmet Og in the other semi-final at McGee Park on Sunday last.

Leading by 3-5 to 0-2 at the break, Colmcille won by the wide margin of 13 points in the finish with Rory Hawkins, Ruairi Harkin and Cathal McCabe the dangermen in a sharp attack.

Colmcille are fancied to come out on top in the final (throw-in 2.15pm) in their bid to regain the U-21 ‘A’ Championship title they last captured in 2015 but a close encounter could be in prospect.

Prediction: Colmcille

In the Rustic Inn Under 21 ‘B’ Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday (throw-in 12.30pm), the Rathcline/Young Grattans amalgamation will take on Mullinalaghta St Columba’s.

Rathcline/Grattans scored a comprehensive 4-10 to 1-10 win over Granard/Ballymore in the semi-final while in the other last four clash played on Tuesday night last Mullinalaghta beat neighbouring rivals Abbeylara by a point, 2-9 to 1-11.

Backboned by David McGivney, Rian Brady, Jayson Matthews, Aidan McElligott and James Mooney, who all featured for the Longford U-21s this year, St Columba’s are the favourites to emerge victorious in their quest to capture another title this season.

Prediction: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s