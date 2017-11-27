Four second half goals clinch victory for Cnoc Mhuire Granard over Ballymahon Vocational School in Longford derby

Four second half goals saw Cnoc Mhuire Granard overcome a four point half-time deficit (2-6 to 0-8) to defeat Ballymahon Vocational School in the North Leinster Schools Senior ‘B’ Football Championship first round group game in Newtowncashel on Monday.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard . . . 4-11 Ballymahon Vocational School . . . 2-9

Cnoc Mhuire were behind by seven points at one stage in the first half but showed great character and resilience to fight back and clinch the win with their goals on the changeover coming from Jordan Martin (penalty), Eoin Sheridan, Jordan Shiels and Dara Sheridan.

Adam Quinn and Conor Byrne scored the goals for Ballymahon VS in the first half.

CNOC MHUIRE GRANARD: James Coyle; Cian O’Hara, Eddie Smyth, Dylan Cassidy; Tom Meehan, PJ Masterson, Mark O’Neill; Eoin Sheridan (1-1), Liam Wilson (0-1); Ryan Reilly (0-5, 2f), Jordan Martin (1-2, goal from penalty), Evan Murphy; Reece Reilly, Dara Sheridan (1-1), Jordan Shiels (1-1).

Subs:- Sean Cadden for D Cassidy (injured, 13 mins); Cian Madden for Reece Reilly (45 mins); Darragh Shiels for T Meehan (injured, 52 mins); Ronan Lynch for E Murphy (injured, stoppage time).

BALLYMAHON VOCATIONAL SCHOOL: Paul Walsh; Jack Kane, Patrick Murray, Keelan Galvin; Adam Quinn (1-0), Shane Farrell (0-2), Peter Dempsey; John Tumelty (0-1), Dylan Horkan; Conor Byrne (1-0), Eoghan McCormack (0-5, 2f), Shane Coughlan; Aidan McGuire, Niall Casey, Jack Dempsey.

Sub:- Keelan McGann (0-1) for N Casey (half-time).

Referee: Jimmy McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og).

