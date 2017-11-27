Colmcille in complete control against Killoe to qualify for Longford U-21 Football Championship Final

The 2015 U-21 champions Colmcille got the better of the 2016 champions Killoe Emmet Og as they cruised to a very easy win in the semi-final clash at McGee Park on Sunday.

Colmcille . . . 4-10 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 2-3

Colmcille dominated from start to finish, leading by 3-5 to 0-2 at the break, and produced some terrific football. They defended resolutely, bossed the midfield sector and their slick forwards gave the Killoe defence a torrid time throughout the game.

Colmcille were a lot sharper and showed the greater hunger to emerge worthy winners in advancing to meet Clonguish in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday next.

COLMCILLE: Colm Kilbride; Colin Farley, Daryl Sexton, Cathal Macken; Conor Grant, Alan McKeon, Ciaran McKeon; Cathal Reilly (0-2), Enda Macken; Philip McKeon (1-0), Paul Farley, Ruairi Harkin (1-2); Ronan Williams (0-1), Cathal McCabe (1-0), Rory Hawkins (1-5, 1f).

Subs:- Shane Grey for C McCabe (43 mins); Colin Sexton for C McKeon and Niall McGee for C Farley (48 mins); Eoin Hawkins for A McKeon (52 mins); Shane Hawkins for C Reilly and Stephen Brady for P Farley (54 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Conor Gilna, Philip Kiernan, Emmet Igoe; Evan Farrelly (0-1), Niall Farrelly, James Bracken; Ryan Moffett, Ciaran Donohoe (1-1,2f); Eamon Keogh, David McCarthy (1-1,1f, 1-0 penalty), Shane McManus; Aaron Clyne, Shane Thompson, Ciaran Brady.

Subs:- Cathal Flynn for C Gilna, Liam Hebron for E Keogh and Ronan Flynn for S Thompson (half-time).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).

Full match report in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday