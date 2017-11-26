Clonguish get the better of Longford Slashers to reach the U-21 Football Championship Final

Clonguish are just a step away from winning the U-21 Football Championship title for the first time since 2000 when they came from behind to beat Longford Slashers in the semi-final at Allen Park on Sunday.

Clonguish . . . 1-12 Longford Slashers . . . 1-8

After trailing by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break, revitalised Clonguish produced a strong second half performance to overcome Slashers by four points in the finish with substitute Andrew Allen getting the vital touch to score a crucial goal in the 40th minute.

It might have been a different story had Daniel Smith converted a penalty for Slashers in the 55th minute with his team trailing by 1-10 to 1-8. Clonguish keeper Declan McKenna was branded with a black card after tripping up Cian Finnan, at which stage full-back Alan Sorohan went into goals and subsequently saved the penalty.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Francis Molloy, Alan Sorohan, Darragh McLoughlin; Kevin O’Boyle, Neil Devlin, Michael Corcoran; Peter Hanley, Ronan Duffy; Brian Sweeney, Chris Gordon (0-2, one free), Alan Gregg (0-7, five frees); Colin Clarke, Packie Molloy (0-2, one ‘45’), Liam Sheridan.

Subs:- Andrew Allen (1-0) for L Sheridan (35 mins); Michael McCann (0-1) for C Clarke (39 mins); Evan Glacken for B Sweeney (50 mins); Liam Casey for A Sorohan (black card, 55 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Eoin McGuinness; Paddy Duggan, Liam Barry, Rory Maher; Gerard Flynn, Peter Lynn, Eoin Bartley; Shane McArdle, Daire O’Brien (0-1); Sean Costello, Daniel Smith (0-6, five frees), Diarmuid Sheahan; Robbie Clarke, Cian Kavanagh (0-1), Cian Finnan.

Sub:- Kevin Maloney (1-0) for S Costello (42 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).

