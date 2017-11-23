Cnoc Mhuire Granard beaten by St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge in the Longford/Westmeath Schools Senior Football League Final

A goal from Eoghan Aherne in the 47th minute proved to be decisive as St Joseph’s, Rochfortbridge survived a late rally from Cnoc Mhuire Granard to claim the Longford/Westmeath Schools Senior Football League title at wet and windy St Loman’s GAA Grounds, Mullingar on Wednesday.

St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge . . . 1-5 Cnoc Mhuire, Granard . . . 0-7

The Rochfortbridge school had held a five point lead at the break after Cnoc Mhuire had failed to score against the wind in the first half despite having plenty of chances. The Granard school were without a number of players due to injury, most notably Cavan minor star Cian Madden.

Cnoc Mhuire finally got into their stride in the second half and closed the gap to a single point at the end but there wasn’t enough time for an equaliser.

ST JOSEPH’S ROCHFORTBRIDGE: Darragh Weir; Billy Arthur, Eanna Burke, Ciaran Daly; David Manning (0-1), Liam Cocoman (0-1), Liam Moran; Eoghan Bracken, Jack O’Donoghue (0-1); Liam Gorman (0-1), Michael McCormack, Enda Cully; Eoghan Aherne (1-1), Shane Fleming, Joe Moran.

Subs:- Aaron Culligan for Daly (45mins); Evan Rigney for Bracken (50 mins).

CNOC MHUIRE: James Coyle; Dylan Cassidy, Edward Smyth, Cian O’Hara; Mark O’Neill, PJ Masterson, Tom Meehan; Eoin Sheridan, Liam Wilson (0-1); Ryan Smith, Jordan Martin (0-2), Ronan Lynch; Reece Reilly, Evan Murphy (0-1), Cormac Reilly (0-1, free).

Subs:- Darragh Sheridan (0-1) for R Smith and Ryan Reilly (0-1) for R Lynch (half-time); Darragh Shiels for M O’Neill (35 mins); Ciaran Scanlon for R Reilly (50 mins).

Referee: Michael Gordon (Westmeath).

