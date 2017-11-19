Mullinalaghta St Columba’s beat Longford Slashers in the Leader Cup Final to complete the grand slam of the senior football titles

It took Mullinalaghta St Columba’s quite some time to assert their superiority over Longford Slashers in the Leader Cup Final but when they eventually got on top in the second half the county champions pulled right away to win by the comfortable margin of eight points in the finish.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-17 Longford Slashers . . . 0-12

The crucial goal was scored by Aidan McElligott, who flicked a pass from Rian Brady to the back of the net with five minutes gone on the changeover, and with St Columba’s now in front by the minimum of margins (1-7 to 0-9) the scores began to flow as they added another ten points to their impressive final tally.

A small attendance in the region of 300 gathered at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday to watch mighty Mullinalaghta complete the senior football titles treble this season and manager Mickey Graham deserves a lot of credit for the most successful period in the proud history of the north Longford club.

Slashers, to their credit, really put it up to their strongly fancied opponents in the first half and ended up leading by 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Conan Brady; Francis Mulligan (0-1), Shane Mulligan (0-1), Donal McElligott (0-1); Ruairi McElligott, John Keegan; Gary Rogers (0-1), James McGivney (0-1), David McGivney (0-2, frees); Jayson Matthews (0-5, two frees), Aidan McElligott (1-2), Rian Brady (0-3).

Subs:- James Mooney for R McElligott (43 mins); Conor McElligott for C Brady (53 mins); Michael Cunningham for J Matthews (58 mins); Brendan Fox for J McGivney (60 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Peter Brady, Barry Gilleran (0-5, three from play, one ‘45’, one free), Shane O’Connell; Peter Lynn (0-2), Dermot Brady, Peter Foy (0-1); Andrew Dalton, Brian Walsh; Ruairi Clarke, Daniel Kirby, Colin Smith (0-2, frees); Sean Clarke, Robbie Clarke (0-2, one free), Gerard Flynn.

Subs:- Conor Clarke for D Kirby (half-time); Martin Tarmey for G Flynn (53 mins); Philip Dobson for C Smith (58 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

Full match report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday