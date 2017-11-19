Leitrim/Longford beat Kildare in All-Ireland Masters Football Plate Final

The Leitrim/Longford Masters Football amalgamation, in their first year together, achieved some success when they won the All-Ireland Plate Final on Saturday.

Leitrim/Longford . . . 1-12 Kildare . . . 1-11

Up against a strongly fancied Kildare side in the third tier competition, the Leitrim/Longford 40’s played really well to emerge victorious with a single point to spare in the entertaining match played at The Downs GAA grounds, Westmeath.

In the All-Ireland Masters Final the previous weekend Mayo ran out 1-10 to 0-9 winners over Sligo at Corran Park, Ballymote. In the Shield Final Tyrone overcame Galway by 0-14 to 0-11 in another tight game played at the St John’s GAA pitch in Carraroe, Sligo, also played the previous weekend.