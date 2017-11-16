Sean Connolly’s score narrow win over Rathcline to take Longford league title

Sean Connolly’s gained some measure of revenge for their defeat in the Intermediate Championship Final when they captured the Patsy Reilly Cup after getting the better of Rathcline in the refixture at Emmet Park, Killoe on Wednesday night.

Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-8 Rathcline . . . 1-7

Without injured key player Shane Kenny, Rathcline hit the front in the 48th minute when Aaron Madden found the back of the net but the lead only lasted a couple of minutes with Connolly’s scoring a goal through Paddy McDonnell.

While Rathcline cut the gap to the minimum of margins when Shane Donohoe landed a wonderful point in the 59th minute, Connolly’s managed to hold out in a tight finish to the Division 2 top four league final.

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Stephen Murtagh; Brendan Treacy, Ciaran MacEoin, Andy McNamee; Gregory Masterson, Michael McGlynn, Daire Duggan; Stephen Lynch (0-1), Paddy O’Neill (0-1); Trevor Murtagh (0-1), Paddy McDonnell (1-0), Padraig Brady; Eugene Murtagh, Dessie Reynolds (0-4, 3f, ‘45), Joe Heaney (0-1).

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Niall Keane, Kevin Chapman, Kevin Connaughton; Kevin Sorohan, Shane Donohoe (0-2), Derek Casserly; Michael Morrissey, Shane Casserly; Oisin O’Sullivan, David Rooney (0-1), Iarla O’Sullivan (0-2); Aaron Madden (1-1), James Hanley (0-1), Ryan Fallon.

Sub:- Jack Rooney for R Fallon (43 mins).

Referee: Gerard Egan (St. Mary’s Granard).

