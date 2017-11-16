Longford will play Meath at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park subject to redevelopment work being satisfactorily completed

Following a Leinster Council meeting last night (Wednesday), the great news is that Longford will have home advantage for the 2018 championship quarter-final clash against Meath on May 26/27.

However, the choice of venue is subject to redevelopment work being satisfactorily completed to sort out the stands situation at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. Otherwise the Leinster Championship game will be moved to Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

Hopefully, the redevelopment work will be completed to meet the required health and safety standards and if so it will be a big boost for the Longford senior footballers in their quest to spring a surprise against Meath.

As he prepares for his sixth season as manager in two different terms, it will be Denis Connerton’s first home game in charge of the county in the Leinster Senior Championship and all Longford supporters will be wishing that Pearse Park gets the green light to stage this major fixture.

Longford will be back in action on Saturday December 30 away to Louth in the opening round of the 2018 O’Byrne Cup, a third visit to Drogheda this year. The counties clashed in Division 3 of the National League and the All-Ireland Qualifiers with the score standing at one win apiece.

Kildare are the other opponents in the group stage of the O’Byrne Cup, a home game for Longford, with the top team qualifying for the semi-finals of the Leinster senior football tournament.