Cian Dooner goal the crucial score in Leinster Championship first round win for St Mel’s College, Longford

St Mel’s managed to withstand a determined comeback by Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge in holding out for a hard earned win in the Leinster Senior ‘A’ Championship Round 1 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday.

St Mel’s College . . . 1-12 Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge . . . 0-12

Full-forward Cian Dooner scored the crucial goal a couple of minutes before the break when he flicked the ball to the net after connecting with a Daire O’Brien ‘45’ to leave the Longford college in a comfortable 1-8 to 0-3 lead at half-time in the Group A clash.

Patrician SS produced a much improved performance in the second half to outscore St Mel’s by 0-9 to 0-4 and went close to scoring the goal they badly needed with St Mel’s keeper Eoin McGuinness making a vital save to keep out a shot from substitute Joe Cluskey in the last few minutes of the match.

Next up for St Mel’s is the other group fixture away to Dublin opponents St Aidan’s Whitehall in a couple of weeks time in the quest to qualify for the quarter-finals.

ST MEL’S COLLEGE: Eoin McGuinness (Longford Slashers); Paul Brady (Killoe), Jack Magan (Killashee), Liam Harte (Killoe); James Moran (Killoe), Paulis Merkelis (Longford Slashers, 0-1), Michael McCann (Clonguish); Daire O’Brien (Longford Slashers, 0-1), Padraic Joyce (Mostrim); Liam Sheridan (Clonguish, 0-1), Cian O Nuallain (Longford Slashers, 0-1), Diarmuid Sheahan (Longford Slashers); Robbie O’Connell (Longford Slashers, 0-3), Cian Dooner (Killoe, 1-5, two points from frees); Mario Pirlog (Longford Slashers).

Subs:- Paddy Duggan (Longford Slashers) for M McCann (half-time); Jack Duggan (Clonguish) for M Pirlog (56 mins).

PATRICIAN SS, NEWBRIDGE: John Leamy; Dylan Burke, Tom Harrington, Dylan Cosgrove; Sean Morrissey (0-1), Stephen Hughes, Cian Buckley; Sean Tiernan, Ed Bennett; Ben Scanlon (0-2, one free), Karl Hartley, Muris Curtin; Sean McDonnell (0-2), Adam Meehan (0-2), Mark Browne (0-5, three frees).

Subs:- Eamon Kiernan and Billy Campbell for M Curtin and M Browne (49 mins); Joe Cluskey for S McDonnell (55 mins).

Referee: Michael Gordon (Westmeath).

