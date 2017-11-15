St Mel's College, Longford in Leinster Championship action against Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge this Wednesday

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park is the venue for the Round 1 clash this Wednesday, November 15, throw-in 2pm, and St Mel's other fixture in the tough Group A is away against St Aidan’s, Whitehall (Dublin).

One of these teams will qualify for the quarter-finals and the new format ditches the straight knockout competition of previous years. In addition to the 18 teams in six opening round groups there are also five combined schools teams representing Drogheda Schools, Dundalk Schools, Louth Schools, Offaly Schools and Wicklow Schools who will play off to reach the quarter-finals in the battle for the Brother Bosco Cup.

GROUP A: St Mel’s College, Longford; Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge; St Aidan’s, Whitehall (Dublin)

GROUP B: St Patrick’s, Navan; St Mary’s, Knockbeg; Moate CS

GROUP C: Col Mhuire, Mullingar; Col Eoin; Sc Mhuire, Clane

GROUP D: Good Counsel, Wexford; Naas CBS; St Mary’s, Edenderry

GROUP E: St Benildus College; St Peter’s, Wexford; Athlone CC

GROUP F: Maynooth PP; St Fintan’s HS, Sutton; Marist College, Athlone

The top team in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals