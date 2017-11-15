St Mel's College, Longford in Leinster Championship action against Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge this Wednesday
Top Oil Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship ROUND 1
Pictured at the recent launch of the Top Oil Leinster Schools SFC in Croke Park were St Mel's College senior team coach Jimmy Gacquin alongside players Robbie O'Connell (left) and Liam Harte.
St Mel’s College senior football squad, managed by Jimmy Gacquin, are in Leinster Championship action against Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge.
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park is the venue for the Round 1 clash this Wednesday, November 15, throw-in 2pm, and St Mel's other fixture in the tough Group A is away against St Aidan’s, Whitehall (Dublin).
One of these teams will qualify for the quarter-finals and the new format ditches the straight knockout competition of previous years. In addition to the 18 teams in six opening round groups there are also five combined schools teams representing Drogheda Schools, Dundalk Schools, Louth Schools, Offaly Schools and Wicklow Schools who will play off to reach the quarter-finals in the battle for the Brother Bosco Cup.
GROUP A: St Mel’s College, Longford; Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge; St Aidan’s, Whitehall (Dublin)
GROUP B: St Patrick’s, Navan; St Mary’s, Knockbeg; Moate CS
GROUP C: Col Mhuire, Mullingar; Col Eoin; Sc Mhuire, Clane
GROUP D: Good Counsel, Wexford; Naas CBS; St Mary’s, Edenderry
GROUP E: St Benildus College; St Peter’s, Wexford; Athlone CC
GROUP F: Maynooth PP; St Fintan’s HS, Sutton; Marist College, Athlone
The top team in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on