Late goal the matchwinner as Leitrim pip Longford for place in the Fr Manning U-16 Football Tournament Plate Final

Just when it appeared as if Longford, leading by a point, were going to hold out for a place in the Fr Manning U-16 Football Tournament Plate final against Louth the home county suffered a shattering blow in the first minute of stoppage time when Diarmuid Kellegher pounched on the breaking ball to snatch a late, late winning goal for Leitrim.

Leitrim . . . 2-6 Longford . . . 0-10

Trailing by 1-4 to 0-6 at the break with Diarmuid Kellegher getting the Leitrim goal midway through the first half, Longford dominated the third quarter to hit the front following four points from frees converted by Keelin McGann, Reece Reilly (2) and substitute Cian Dooner, the latter on target in the 46th minute.

Longford were now leading by 0-10 to 1-4 but failed to register another score during the remainder of the match at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday as Leitrim hit back to register 1-2 in coming out on top in a dramatic finish.

LONGFORD: Sean O’Sullivan (Sean Connolly’s); Darren Moffett (Killoe), Jonathan Borland (Killoe), Peter Dempsey (Carrickedmond); Cian Nolan (Kenagh), Jake Donnelly (Killoe), James Moran (Killoe); Richard Prior (Rathcline), Tadhg McNiven (Longford Slashers); Euan Finneran (Killoe), Jordan Martin (Granard, 0-2, one ‘45), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-1); Reece Leonard (Killoe), Reece Reilly (Abbeylara, 0-2, frees), Keelin McGann (Kenagh, 0-4, two frees).

Subs:- Cian Dooner (Killoe, 0-1, free) for R Leonard (half-time); Conor Farley (Colmcille) for P Dempsey (half-time); Dylan Reilly (Ardagh) for J Donnelly (injured, 49 mins); Daniel Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s) for E McCormack (59 mins).

LEITRIM: Sean Reynolds (St Mary’s); Tom McKeon (Fenagh), Donal Casey (Leitrim Village), Shane McGloine (Melvin Gaels); Oisin Niblock (Rinn Gaels), Eoin McLoughlin (Fenagh), Francis McGovern (Ballinamore); Jack Hughes (Annaduff), Colin Moran (Allen Gaels); Daniel Maguire (Drumkeerin), Caolan Clancy (Melvin Gaels), Tom Prior (Ballinamore); Oisin Bohan (St Mary’s), Jamie Quinn (Rinn Gaels, 0-6, five frees), Diarmuid Kellegher (St Mary’s, 2-0).

Subs:- Shaifik Ohbihi (St Joseph's) for O Bohan (33 mins); Niall Keegan (Mohill) for O Niblock (48 mins); Conal McGovern (Fenagh) for D Maguire (55 mins).

Referee: Jimmy Donoghue (Roscommon).

