Nicky Rackard Cup Champion 15 Award for Longford hurler Seamus Hannon

Wolfe Tones Mostrim and Longford hurler Seamus Hannon has been selected on the Nicky Rackard Cup Champion 15 for 2017 and he was presented with his award on Friday evening as part of the PwC GAA/GPA All-Stars banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

These awards recognise outstanding performances and contributions in each of the respective hurling championships this year in the Christy Ring Cup, Nicky Rackard Cup and Lory Meagher Cup.

Uachtarán Chumann Luthchleas Gael Aogan Ó Fearghail said: “I know only too well that the competition and commitment to excellence in the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups is every bit as intense as it is in the hunt for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. So, congratulations to all of those who have been selected winners in the PwC Champion 15s for 2017.

“These teams take great pride in striving for success in these competitions and it is fitting that we acknowledge and celebrate the players who were the stand out performers.”

Dermot Earley, GPA Chief Executive, said: "Congratulations to all of the Champion 15 award winners from the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups. It is a huge honour to be recognised as one of the best 15 hurlers in your competition, just rewards for years of hard work throughout your career, and no doubt you will treasure this recognition long after your inter-county days have finished."

CHRISTY RING CUP CHAMPION 15: Enda Cooney (London), Paul Divilly (Kildare), Ger McManus (Mayo), Padraig Kelly (Roscommon), Eamonn Kearns (Wicklow), Andy O’Brien (Wicklow), Michael Hughes (Down), Eoghan Sands (Down), Chrissy O’Connell (Antrim), John Dillon (Antrim), Paddy Burke (Antrim), Alan Corcoran (Carlow), John Michael Nolan (Carlow), James Doyle (Carlow), Richard Coady (Carlow).

NICKY RACKARD CUP CHAMPION 15: Mike Lyons (Louth), Seamus Hannon (Longford), Davin Flynn (Donegal), Brendan Begley (Tyrone), Stephen Donnelly (Tyrone), Mark Treanor (Monaghan), Donal Megan (Monaghan), Artie McGuinness (Armagh), Nathan Curry (Armagh), John Corvan (Armagh), Brendan Rogers (Derry), Darragh McCloskey (Derry), Paul Cleary (Derry), Sean Cassidy (Derry), Gerald Bradley (Derry).

LORY MEAGHER CUP CHAMPION 15: Damien Sheridan (Cavan), Matthew Hynes (Cavan), Sean Corrigan (Fermanagh), Shea Curran (Fermanagh), Kevin Banks (Sligo), Cormac Behan (Sligo), Ronan Crowley (Lancashire), Nathan Unwin (Lancashire), Conor Byrne (Leitrim),Liam Moreton (Leitrim), Clement Cunniffe (Leitrim), John Collins (Warwickshire), Dean Bruen (Warwickshire), Paul Uniacke (Warwickshire), Liam Watson (Warwickshire).