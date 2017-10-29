Longford champions Mullinalaghta overcome Carlow’s Eire Og to move on in Leinster Club

Mullinalaghta crossed the first hurdle in the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship when they had seven points to spare over Carlow’s Eire Og at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-14 Eire Og (Carlow) . . . 1-7

The scoreline suggests a comfortable win for St Columba’s and while they dominated the first half to lead by 0-8 to 0-1 at the break with James McGivney kicking some excellent scores, it developed into quite a struggle for the Longford champions on the changeover with their advantage cut to three points in the lengthy stoppage time due to a couple of injuries.

A point-blank shot from substitute Niall Quinlan was saved by Patrick Rogers but the ball deflected off Darragh O’Brien into the back of the net to leave just three points separating the sides, 0-13 to 1-7, in a tense finish.

Mullinalaghta kept their composure and replied immediately with a marvellous point from Jayson Matthews to ease the pressure and then put the issue beyond all doubt virtually on the stroke of the eventual final whistle when Gary Rogers scored a cracking goal in the eighth additional minute, at which stage Eire Og full-back Mark Fitzgerald was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card.

The reward for the Mullinalaghta men is another home game at Pearse Park against the Westmeath three-in-a-row champions St Loman’s Mullingar on Sunday week, November 12, in a repeat of last year’s provincial quarter-final which was won by St Columba’s.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Conan Brady; Francis Mulligan, Shane Mulligan, Donal McElligott; Ruairi McElligott, John Keegan; Gary Rogers (1-0), James McGivney (0-4), David McGivney (0-5, all frees); Jayson Matthews (0-2, one free), Conor McElligott, Rian Brady (0-3).

Subs:- Aidan McElligott for R McElligott (44 mins); Michael Cunningham for J Keegan (49 mins); J Keegan for M Cunningham (51 mins); M Cunningham for D McGivney (55 mins); D McGivney for M Cunningham (56 mins).

EIRE OG CARLOW: Robbie Moore; Fiach O’Toole, Mark Fitzgerald, Brendan Kavanagh; Jordan Lowry, Paul McElligott, Ross Dunphy (0-1); Sean Gannon (0-2), Kelvin Chatten; Cormac Mullins (0-1), Jordan Morrissey, Eoghan Ruth; Derek Hayden, Mark Furey, Darragh O’Brien (1-2, one point from free).

Subs:- Chris Blake (0-1) for J Morrissey (44 mins); Evan Kelly for J Lowry (57 mins); Niall Quinlan for R Dunphy and Murtagh Ware for C Mullins (two minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois).

Full match report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday