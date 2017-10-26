Longford Slashers beat Killoe to reach the Leader Cup Final

It’s a repeat of the 2013 Leader Cup Final as Longford Slashers beat Killoe at Emmet Park on Saturday night last to set up a meeting with the title holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s.

Longford Slashers . . . 0-12 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-9

On that occasion Slashers were the county champions but the Mullinalaghta side denied the sky-blues the championship and Leader Cup double. Slashers will now be out to deny Mullinalaghta and they will be hoping to cause an upset.

Although the weather was miserable and made playing conditions extremely difficult, Slashers were thoroughly deserving of their win as they played some good football. It was a below par performance from Killoe and they will be disappointed with some of the easy chances they missed in the game.

It was a solid team performance from Slashers who were tight at the back, on top at midfield and their forwards gave the Killoe defence a tough time.

The sides were level four times in the opening 20 minutes of the game before Slashers established a grip on the game to lead by four points, 0-8 to 0-4, going in at the break. Colin Smyth converted two frees, Robbie Clarke was also on target while Barry Gilleran scored a wonderful point before half-time.

Down the other end, Emmet Og had a chance to cut the gap to three but Sean McCormack uncharacteristically kicked his free wide. Ronan McGoldrick landed a point three minutes into the second half to leave three between the sides.

Slashers replied with a point from Brian Walsh before Killoe created a number of chances but failed to put them over the bar due to a combination of poor shot selection and the swirling wind.

A free from Mark Hughes left three between them again in the 44th minute and Killoe decided to make some changes but once again Slashers responded as Colin Smyth fired over two frees in quick succession.

Eamon Keogh scored a neat point for Killoe in the 52nd minute but Ruairi Clarke extended the Slashers lead to five points in the 54th minute when blasting the ball over the bar in going close to scoring a goal.

With the clock ticking down Killoe tried to close the gap and knew that a goal was needed but the Slashers defence stood firm.

David McCarthy hit over a point for Emmet Og in the 59th minute and in stoppage time Mark Hughes converted a free but Slashers had already done enough to book their place in the Leader Cup Final.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Peter Brady, Barry Gilleran (0-2,1f), Shane O’Connell; Ruairi Clarke (0-1), Dermot Brady, Peter Lynn; Andrew Dalton, Brian Walsh (0-1); Sean Clarke (0-1), Daniel Kirby, Colin Smyth (0-5, 4f); Robbie Clarke (0-1), Peter Foy (0-1), Niall Kelly.

Subs:- Gerard Flynn for N Kelly (49 mins); Robbie O’Connell for Ruairi Clarke (58 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Ryan Moffett, Padraig McCormack, Liam Hughes; Michael Quinn, Cian Farrelly, Shane Clarke; Paddy Thompson, Daniel Mimnagh (0-2); Niall Farrelly, Mark Hughes (0-2, frees), Paddy Kiernan (0-1); Ciaran Donohoe, Ronan McGoldrick (0-1), Sean McCormack (0-1).

Subs:- Eamon Keogh (0-1) for S Clarke (half-time); Paddy Hughes for C Donohoe (45 mins); David McCarthy (0-1) for S McCormack (46 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).