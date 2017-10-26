Wexford's Kilanerin knock Longford Intermediate champions Rathcline out of the Leinster Club Championship

A dominant first half performance paved the way for the Wexford champions Kilanerin to score a comfortable win over Rathcline in the Leinster Intermediate Club first round game at the Clonbonny grounds, Lanesboro on Saturday last.

Kilanerin (Wexford) . . . 1-12 Rathcline . . . 0-6

Played in difficult wet and windy conditions, it turned out to be a tame exit for the Longford Intermediate champions who were fighting a losing battle from the moment former Wexford All-Star, 38-year-old Matty Forde, set up full-forward Peter Hughes for the decisive only goal in the closing stages of the first half.

The perfect pass from Forde left Hughes with the simple task of flicking the ball to the net from a few yards out as the physically stronger Kilanerin side built up a healthy 1-8 to 0-3 lead at the break.

While Rathcline came a lot more into the game in the second half, they were guilty of some poor finishing in ending up with a total of 11 wides and all they could manage on the changeover was three more points.

Shane Kenny converted a couple of frees while Kevin Chapman was also on target and whatever chance Rathcline had of staging a dramatic comeback were dashed when a goal attempt from Kenny was blocked down in the 46th minute.

Content to sit on the cushion of their commanding eight points advantage at half-time, Kilanerin soaked up considerable pressure but they did break to score a vital point in the 39th minute when corner-forward Bobby Hughes landed a well struck effort.

The visitors finishing strongly with three late points, a brace from Dean O’Toole (play and free) with substitute Emmet O’Toole also shooting over the bar, and the Wexford outfit can now look forward to a home game against Raheens (Kildare) in the quarter-final.

Rathcline were competitive in the first quarter of the contest and only trailed by 0-3 to 0-2 with their well-taken scores coming from Shane Kenny (‘45) and Iarla O’Sullivan while Matty Forde, Peter Hughes and Bobby Hughes were on the mark for the opposition.

Kilanerin had the majority of the possession and gradually began to assert their superiority on the scoreboard to fire over four scores in a row, a brace apiece from Matty Forde (frees) and Dean OToole with the latter blasting the ball over the bar when a goal was there for the taking in the 21st minute.

There was a slight reprieve for Rathcline when defender David Rooney surged forward to score a cracking long range point in the 26th minute but Kilanerin replied immediately with a goal from Peter Hughes and the same player should probably have found the net again moments later when he registered a point from close range.

There was really no way back for Rathcline, despite a determined second half display, and they were beaten by a better team in a generally scrappy encounter.

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Kevin Connaughton, Kevin Sorohan, Jack Rooney; Derek Casserly, David Rooney (0-1), Shane Donohue; Michael Morrissey, Shane Casserly; Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Aaron Madden, Ryan Fallon; Kevin Chapman (0-1), Shane Kenny (0-3, two frees and a ‘45), James Hanley.

Subs:- Oisin O’Sullivan for R Fallon (half-time); Niall Keane and Michael Hanley for J Rooney and D Casserly (closing stages of the game).

KILANERIN: Tom Hughes; Aidan Jones, Brendan Hobbs, Tomas Owley; Richard Hughes, Colm Kavanagh, Gavin O’Toole; Niall Breen, Niall Hughes; Mark Gettings, Matwty Forde (0-3, two frees), Mark Boland; Bobby Hughes (0-2), Peter Hughes (1-2), Dean O’Toole (0-4, one free).

Subs used:- (all in the second half): Tommy Boland, Denis Jones, Emmet O’Toole (0-1), Lee Owley, Jim Hughes.

Referee: David O’Connor (Dublin).