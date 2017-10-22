Longford Slashers get the better of Killoe to qualify for the senior football league title decider

It’s a repeat of the 2013 Leader Cup Final as Longford Slashers beat Killoe at Emmet Park on Saturday night, having led by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break, to set up a meeting with the title holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s.

Longford Slashers . . . 0-12 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-9

On that occasion Slashers were the county champions but the Mullinalaghta side denied the sky-blues the championship and Leader Cup double. Slashers will now be out to deny Mullinalaghta and they will be hoping to cause an upset.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Peter Brady, Barry Gilleran (0-2,1f), Shane O’Connell; Ruairi Clarke (0-1), Dermot Brady, Peter Lynn; Andrew Dalton, Brian Walsh (0-1); Sean Clarke (0-1), Daniel Kirby, Colin Smyth (0-5, 4f); Robbie Clarke (0-1), Peter Foy (0-1), Niall Kelly.

Subs:- Gerard Flynn for N Kelly (49 mins); Robbie O’Connell for Ruairi Clarke (58 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Ryan Moffett, Padraig McCormack, Liam Hughes; Michael Quinn, Cian Farrelly, Shane Clarke; Paddy Thompson, Daniel Mimnagh (0-2); Niall Farrelly, Mark Hughes (0-2, frees), Paddy Kiernan (0-1); Ciaran Donohoe, Ronan McGoldrick (0-1), Sean McCormack (0-1).

Subs:- Eamon Keogh (0-1) for S Clarke (half-time); Paddy Hughes for C Donohoe (45 mins); David McCarthy (0-1) for S McCormack (46 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).

Full match report in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday