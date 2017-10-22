Longford champions Mullinalaghta score comprehensive win over Clonguish in the Leader Cup semi-final

County champions Mullinalaghta moved a step closer to the senior football titles treble when they cruised to a comprehensive win over Clonguish in the Leader Cup semi-final at Lynch Park, Abbeylara on Saturday.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-17 Clonguish . . . 1-7

Clonguish had to play the second half with 14 men after Gerry Moore was sent off just before the break following a tussle that involved several players. Mullinalaghta were ahead by five (1-7 to 0-5) at that stage and were able to pull away on the changeover.

Next up for St Columba’s is the Leinster Club SFC first round clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday October 29 (2pm) against the Carlow champions Eire Og, who beat Rathvilly 2-8 to 1-8 in the county final replay on Sunday.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, James Mooney; Conan Brady, Shane Mulligan (0-1), Francis Mulligan; Ruairi McElligott, John Keegan (0-1); Gary Rogers (0-5, 2f, 1 ‘45), Conor McElligott (0-2), Donal McElligott; Jayson Matthews (0-4, 3f), Aidan McElligott (1-1), Rian Brady (0-2).

Subs:- David McGivney (0-1, f) for J Mooney (half-time); Michael Cunningham for R McElligott (41 mins); Brendan Fox for C McElligott (44 mins); Aaron Earley for F Mulligan (51 mins); Luke Meehan for S Cadam (55 mins); Tom Meehan for P Fox (injured, 58 mins).

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Gerry Moore, Anthony Watters, Neil Devlin; Darren Quinn, David Barden, Francis Molloy; Peter Hanley, Packie Molloy; Kevin Burke, Joe O’Brien (1-3, 3f, goal from penalty), Colin Farrell; Chris Gordon, Paul Barden (0-1), Ciaran Williams (0-3).

Subs:- Shane O’Brien for C Farrell (44 mins); Mikie McGuinness for P Hanley and Paul Barden Jnr for C Gordon (52 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).

Full match report in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday