Longford Intermediate champions Rathcline fall at the first hurdle in the Leinster Club in losing out to Kilanerin

A dominant first half performance paved the way for the Wexford champions Kilanerin to score a comfortable win over Rathcline in the Leinster Intermediate Club first round game at the Clonbonny grounds, Lanesboro on Saturday.

Kilanerin (Wexford) . . . 1-12 Rathcline . . . 0-6

Played in difficult wet and windy conditions, it turned out to be a tame exit for the Longford Intermediate champions who were fighting a losing battle from the moment former Wexford All-Star, 38-year-old Matty Forde, set up full-forward Peter Hughes for the decisive only goal in the closing stages of the first half as Kilanerin held a healthy 1-8 to 0-3 lead at the break.

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Kevin Connaughton, Kevin Sorohan, Jack Rooney; Derek Casserly, David Rooney (0-1), Shane Donohue; Michael Morrissey, Shane Casserly; Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Aaron Madden, Ryan Fallon; Kevin Chapman (0-1), Shane Kenny (0-3, two frees and a ‘45), James Hanley.

Subs:- Oisin O’Sullivan for R Fallon (half-time); Niall Keane and Michael Hanley for J Rooney and D Casserly (closing stages of the game).

KILANERIN: Tom Hughes; Aidan Jones, Brendan Hobbs, Tomas Owley; Richard Hughes, Colm Kavanagh, Gavin O’Toole; Niall Breen, Niall Hughes; Mark Gettings, Matty Forde (0-3, two frees), Mark Boland; Bobby Hughes (0-2), Peter Hughes (1-2), Dean O’Toole (0-4, one free).

Subs used:- (all in the second half): Tommy Boland, Denis Jones, Emmet O’Toole (0-1), Lee Owley, Jim Hughes.

Referee: David O’Connor (Dublin).

