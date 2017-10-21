Longford Intermediate champions Rathcline fall at the first hurdle in the Leinster Club in losing out to Kilanerin
AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship First Round
Shane Donohue pictured in action for Rathcline.
A dominant first half performance paved the way for the Wexford champions Kilanerin to score a comfortable win over Rathcline in the Leinster Intermediate Club first round game at the Clonbonny grounds, Lanesboro on Saturday.
Kilanerin (Wexford) . . . 1-12 Rathcline . . . 0-6
Played in difficult wet and windy conditions, it turned out to be a tame exit for the Longford Intermediate champions who were fighting a losing battle from the moment former Wexford All-Star, 38-year-old Matty Forde, set up full-forward Peter Hughes for the decisive only goal in the closing stages of the first half as Kilanerin held a healthy 1-8 to 0-3 lead at the break.
RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Kevin Connaughton, Kevin Sorohan, Jack Rooney; Derek Casserly, David Rooney (0-1), Shane Donohue; Michael Morrissey, Shane Casserly; Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Aaron Madden, Ryan Fallon; Kevin Chapman (0-1), Shane Kenny (0-3, two frees and a ‘45), James Hanley.
Subs:- Oisin O’Sullivan for R Fallon (half-time); Niall Keane and Michael Hanley for J Rooney and D Casserly (closing stages of the game).
KILANERIN: Tom Hughes; Aidan Jones, Brendan Hobbs, Tomas Owley; Richard Hughes, Colm Kavanagh, Gavin O’Toole; Niall Breen, Niall Hughes; Mark Gettings, Matty Forde (0-3, two frees), Mark Boland; Bobby Hughes (0-2), Peter Hughes (1-2), Dean O’Toole (0-4, one free).
Subs used:- (all in the second half): Tommy Boland, Denis Jones, Emmet O’Toole (0-1), Lee Owley, Jim Hughes.
Referee: David O’Connor (Dublin).
