Longford senior hurling champions Wolfe Tones Mostrim no match for Navan O'Mahony's in Leinster Junior Club

Although they tried to be as competitive as they could in the first half, Wolfe Tones Mostrim were no match for a far stronger Navan O’Mahony’s outfit in this one-sided Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship first round game at Devine Park on Saturday last.

Wolfe Tones Mostrim . . . 3-6 Navan O’Mahony’s . . . 7-18

The Meath Intermediate champions are operating at a much higher level and it showed as they cruised to a very easy win. Wolfe Tones conceded a couple of goals in the early stages of the match and there was hardly a minute gone on the clock when Paddy Skehan converted a penalty for the visitors.

A second goal quickly followed from Conor Fitzpatrick after Martin Coyle had landed a cracking long range point for Wolfe Tones, who started without county final man of the match John Mulhern who was late arriving at the Edgeworthstown grounds as he was working.

The Longford senior champions battled back to score a goal with John Newman setting up Sean Browne for a fine finish in the 7th minute and they went very close to finding the net again moments later through Luke Kelly following a scramble.

A second goal eventually materialised for Wolfe Tones Mostrim in first half stoppage time when Newman converted a penalty awarded for a foul on Browne but Navan O’Mahony’s were in control as they held a commanding 4-8 to 2-4 lead at the break.

The other two goals for the Meath side were registered by Jack Walsh and David Quirke and they could afford the luxury of shooting some wides including a missed penalty.

John Newman accounted for the other three Wolfe Tones points in the first half as he fired over two frees, along with an excellent long range strike from play, and the torrid struggle continued for the home side in the second half.

It was basically target practise for Navan O’Mahony’s as they added another 3-10 to their most emphatic tally with the goals coming from Mikey Kelly (2) and Conor Fitzpatrick.

The highlight of the second half for Wolfe Tones was the brilliant goal scored by Luke Kelly in the 36th minute but all they could manage during the remainder of the match was a couple of late consolation points from John Newman (free) and substitute John Mulhern.

WOLFE TONES MOSTRIM: Andy Kelly; Aidan Sheridan, Benny Stakem, John Gaffney; Cian McLoughlin, Daire Duggan, Ciaran Fahy; Martin Coyle (0-1), Daniel Connell; John Newman (1-4, goal from penalty, three points from frees), Seamus Hannon, Joe Gaffney; Luke Kelly (1-0), Sean Browne (1-0), Thomas Stakem.

Subs:- John Mulhern (0-1) for B Stakem (injured, 28 mins); Paddy Cullen for L Kelly (40 mins); Nigel Rabbitte for S Browne (42 mins); Alan O’Hara for Joe Gaffney (52 mins).

NAVAN O’MAHONY’S: John Gleeson; Diarmuid Rogers, Cormac Reilly, Mark Usher; James Murphy, Richie Hogan, Shane Crosby (0-1); Ciaran McGuinness, Dylan Regan (0-3); Paddy Skehan (1-4, one point from ‘65), Jack Walsh (1-5, one point from free), Conor Fitzpatrick (2-2); Mikey Kelly (2-2), Derek Loughran, David Quirke (1-0).

Subs:- Andrew Gilmore for J Murphy (42 mins); Colin O’Rourke for D Loughran (42 mins); Paddy Dillon for R Hogan (42 mins); John Foley (0-1) for D Quirke (46 mins); Barry McEvoy for P Skehan (49 mins).

Referee: Kieran Dooley (Offaly).