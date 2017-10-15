Longford ladies senior champions Clonguish beaten by St Maurs, Dublin in Leinster Intermediate Club semi-final

Longford Ladies Senior football champions Clonguish were defeated in the semi-final of the Leinster Intermediate Club Championship by a well drilled St Maurs of Dublin in Rush on Saturday.

St Maurs (Dublin) . . . 2-14 Clonguish . . . 1-8

St Maurs, who were the 2016 All-Ireland Junior Club Champions, had the backing of a strong wind in the first half. They settled quickly to their task and ran up a 1-9 to 0-0 lead by the 25th minute but Clonguish finished the first half strongly with a goal from Cliodhna Allen and points from Aoife Darcy, Oonagh Shanley and Aishling Greene.

Further scores on the changeover from Aoife Darcy (2) and Cliodhna Allen closed the gap to just four points but then a fortuitous goal by St Maurs dashed the Clonguish comeback.

CLONGUISH SQUAD: Jessica Stewart, Oonagh McGowan, Sinead Macken, Doireann McCarthy, Caitríona Moore, Mairead Moore, Sarah Duffy, Niamh Darcy, Lynn Gregg, Oonagh Shanley, Ailbhe McGowan, Aoife Darcy, Cliodhna Allen, Aishling Greene, Eva Gregg, Natasha Hourican, Sarah Edgely, Cliona McGowan, Clodagh Coppinger, Cliona Vaughan, Jennifer Breslin, Kate Sweeney, Hannah McHugh.