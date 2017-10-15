Longford senior hurling champions Wolfe Tones Mostrim find the going far too tough against Navan O’Mahony’s
AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship First Round
Daire Duggan pictured in action for Wolfe Tones Mostrim against Navan O'Mahony's in the Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship first round game at Devine Park on Saturday. Photo: Declan Gilmore
Although they tried to be as competitive as they could in the first half, Wolfe Tones Mostrim were no match for a far stronger Navan O’Mahony’s outfit in this one-sided Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship first round game at Devine Park on Saturday.
Navan O’Mahony’s . . . 7-18 Wolfe Tones Mostrim . . . 3-6
The Meath Intermediate champions are operating at a much higher level and it showed as they cruised to a very easy win. Wolfe Tones conceded a couple of goals in the opening minutes of the match and ended up suffering a heavy defeat.
Sean Browne, John Newman (penalty) and Luke Kelly (a brilliant strike early in the second half) scored consolation goals for the Longford senior hurling champions who trailed by 4-8 to 2-4 at half-time.
WOLFE TONES MOSTRIM: Andy Kelly; Aidan Sheridan, Benny Stakem, John Gaffney; Cian McLoughlin, Daire Duggan, Ciaran Fahy; Martin Coyle (0-1), Daniel Connell; John Newman (1-4, goal from penalty, three points from frees), Seamus Hannon, Joe Gaffney; Luke Kelly (1-0), Sean Browne (1-0), Thomas Stakem.
Subs:- John Mulhern (0-1) for B Stakem (injured, 28 mins); Paddy Cullen for L Kelly (40 mins); Nigel Rabbitte for S Browne (42 mins); Alan O’Hara for Joe Gaffney (52 mins).
NAVAN O’MAHONY’S: John Gleeson; Diarmuid Rogers, Cormac Reilly, Mark Usher; James Murphy, Richie Hogan, Shane Crosby (0-1); Ciaran McGuinness, Dylan Regan (0-3); Paddy Skehan (1-4, one point from ‘65), Jack Walsh (1-5, one point from free), Conor Fitzpatrick (2-2); Mikey Kelly (2-2), Derek Loughran, David Quirke (1-0).
Subs:- Andrew Gilmore for J Murphy (42 mins); Colin O’Rourke for D Loughran (42 mins); Paddy Dillon for R Hogan (42 mins); John Foley (0-1) for D Quirke (46 mins); Barry McEvoy for P Skehan (49 mins).
Referee: Kieran Dooley (Offaly).
