Longford ladies Intermediate champions Dromard second best against Clann na nGael (Meath) in Leinster club championship exit

A strong first half performance set Meath side Clann na nGael (Athboy/Rathcairn) on their way to victory over the Dromard ladies in the Leinster Club Junior Championship semi-final at the Dromard grounds on Saturday.

Clann na nGael (Meath) . . . 2-15 Dromard . . . 2-4

Dromard were unable to contain the stronger Clann na nGael outfit in the first half as they opened up the Longford Intermediate champions defence on a number of occasions and had established a commanding 2-7 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Credit to Dromard for making a game of it in the second half, scoring a couple of goals from penalties converted by Michelle McManus, but they were always fighting a losing battle.

DROMARD: Michelle Kilkenny; Shauna Hagan, Niamh Cooke, Karen McLoughlin; Shauna Reilly, Ellen Murphy, Michelle McManus (2-0, penalties); Mairead Reynolds, Sarah Reynolds; Sarah Murphy, Doireann Murphy, Cait Murphy; Rebecca Maguire (0-3), Imelda Reynolds, Helen Conefrey.

Subs:- Chloe Connell (0-1) for I Reynolds (injured, 37 mins); Clodagh Duffy for S Reilly (45 mins); Aoife Grimes for D Murphy (injured, 56 mins).

CLANN NA nGAEL: Aoife Lally; Aine Keogh, Ruth Sherlock, Caitlin Hamilton; Helena Garry, Niamh Collins, Aine Castles; Marie Keogh, Orlagh Lally (0-3); Cailin McDonagh (0-1), Vivienne McCormack (1-2), Orla McLoughlin (0-3); Blathnaid Keogh (0-2), Louise O’Connor (1-2, goal from penalty, one point from free), Laura Gilsenan (0-2, one free).

Subs:- Rianna Kelly for A Castles (injured, half-time), Orla Ferguson for H Garry (43 mins).

Referee: Jason Corcoran (Kildare).

